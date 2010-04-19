Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to multiple drug charges

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple drug charges.

Robert Q. Woods, 24, was charged with one count of distribution of cocaine base, one count of distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base and one count of making cocaine base.

Woods sold crack cocaine to an informant on August 19, 2009, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He sold three "eight balls" (10.5 grams) of cocaine to the same informant on August 26 for $800 and then delivered 7.2 grams of cocaine to the informant for $500.

Woods also "cooked" some powder cocaine into more than five grams "crack" cocaine. This process was caught on a video recorder hidden in the informant's home by police.

Woods faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for count one. For counts two and three, he faces up to 5-40 years in prison and a $2 million fine on each count.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.