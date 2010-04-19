Fredericktown students happy to be back in class

By Holly Brantley - email

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - Students in Fredericktown go back to class nine days after a fire destroyed the middle school.

"So far so good," said Principal Scott Sikes.

Calvary Temple Church is the temporary home for 450 students. The layout is more than large enough, but a lot different. Students and staff are happy to be together under one roof.

"You know our school was great," said Machaela Martin. Martin is a 6th grader. "It's hard to see it go but at least we still have all the same good people."

Principal Sikes says it's a relief to be back in class.

"It's been stressful to watching the building be destroyed," Sikes said. "It's an emotional time. I went to school there. My brother went to school there."

"When the students came in they were super positive," said Nickey Reutzel, 8th grade science teacher. "There were even some claps about making up the MAP test."

Students stay put in more than a dozen classrooms, while teachers move from class to class. Many of the supplies were donated.

"It's kind of crazy," said Principal Sikes. "It's just overwhelming. I just got off the phone with a radio station in Pennsylvania that wanted to do a fundraiser."

Principal Sikes says a local man has connections to Fredericktown.

"There's been so many donations from places across the state that I'm surprised have even heard about the fire," said P. E. teacher, Andrea Oertel.

MAP testing begins April 28. The last day of school is May 28.

Two juveniles were charged last week in connection with the fire. Authorities aren't saying much more than that at this time as the investigation continues.

