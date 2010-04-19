Suspicious fire at church campground destroys building

By Heartland News

ELDORADO, IL (KFVS) - The Eldorado Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a building at a church campground late Sunday night.

A fire broke out at the Buleah Heights Campground about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The campground is on the southwest side of town near Highway 45.

Twenty firefighters from Eldorado fought the fire for two hours.

Crews were able to save other buildings, as close as a few feet away, around the building.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it was considered suspicious.

Water and electric are hooked up to the building but was not turned on.

The building was owned by Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Marion.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Eldorado Fire Department at 618-273-3248.

