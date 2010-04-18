Poland remembers president, first lady one week after plane crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poland remembers president, first lady one week after plane crash

Polish President Lech Kaczynski and First Lady Maria Kaczynski Polish President Lech Kaczynski and First Lady Maria Kaczynski

By The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poles are pausing to remember the 96 people killed in a plane crash in Russia a week ago Saturday, including Poland's president and first lady.

Some 100,000 people filled Warsaw's biggest public square Saturday for a memorial. The crowd waved white-and-red Polish flags with black ribbons of mourning affixed to them.

A massive white stage, with a large cross in the center, was flanked by oversized photos of the dead. The names of the dead were read aloud.

The coffins bearing the bodies of President Lech Kaczynski and his wife, Maria, have been taken to St. John's Cathedral for an evening funeral Mass.

A state funeral is planned Sunday in Krakow. The thickening cloud of volcanic ash over Europe has caused some world leaders to cancel plans to attend the funeral. Others have decided to travel there by car instead of flying. President Barack Obama is still expected to attend.

