Man killed, woman and three children injured in head-on wreck

By Heartland News

WILLISVILLE, IL (KFVS) - A head-on collision in Perry County, Illinois kills a man and puts several others in the hospital.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday on IL Route 4 near the intersection of Kingshighway in Willisville.

According to Illinois State Police, 84-year-old John Imm of Willisville was traveling southbound in a Ford passenger car on Route 4 when he made an improper pass and hit a Chevy Suburban head on.

Imm was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

the driver of the suburban, 35-year-old Dacia Foote of Steeleville had major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Three passengers in the vehicle, 8-year-old Bailey Foote, 10-year-old Willow Foote and 12-year-old Drake Foote were also injured.

Drake Foote's injuries were considered major and he was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. The two other children were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

