One inmate captured, police still searching for three others

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are searching now for three escapees from the Keaton Corrections Halfway House in Paducah.

A staff member reportedly saw 27-year-old Gregory Reynolds getting into a newer model black four door passenger car. After a search of the facility, employees discovered four inmates were missing. The men placed dummies in their beds to assist in their escape.

The following men are now wanted by police:

Escapee 1: Gregory Reynolds, 27 years old, black male, 5'11", 170lbs., brown eyes, black hair Reynolds was being held on burglary charges and bail jumping.

Escapee 2:- Michael McGrew, 30 years old, white male, 5'11", 180lbs., green eyes, brown hair McGrew was held on drug and forgery charges.

Escapee 3: Harry Howard, 34 years old, white male 5'10", 145lbs, blue eyes, brown hair. Howard was being held for Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Syndicate, Trafficking in Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Escapee 4 was captured Sunday night by Police.

Justin Metcalf, 26 years old, is now back behind bars. He was being held on fraud and drug charges.

It is unknown at this time if the other three men are traveling together, or alone.

Police do not know where they may be heading.

If you have any information please contact the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.

