Curtis Brown

SFC Curtis L. Brown is in the United States Army in Communications with the 1st Infantry Division, 121 Signal Battalion.

He is currently stationed in Germany.  He is from Jackson.  His parents are Dale and Joyce Brown of Jackson.  His children, Whitney and Zachary, are in Olympia Washington.

His address is:
SFC Curtis L. Brown
CMR 448 Box 1311
APO A E 09225

