Two dead, three injured after car crashes into lake

By Heartland News
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Conservation Police continue investigating a deadly crash that happened on Saturday afternoon at Mermet Lake.
The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. when the driver of a Kia Rio lost control of the vehicle while driving on the levee road at Mermet Lake.
"We have numerous witnesses that saw the vehicle traveling too fast for the gravel road," says Illinois State Police Commander Captain Harry Masse of District #22. "It started fish tailing and then flipped into the lake. When it hit the rock line it crushed down the roof trapping the occupants inside the vehicle."
Captain Masse says there were four adults in the car and one young boy. "We have two adults who were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner, one male and one female," Captain Masse said.
On Sunday afternoon Massac County Coroner Jason McManus identified the two as 41-year-old Regina Jackson and 64-year-old Charles Blanton both of Metropolis.
Regina's family and friends gathered at her sister's house in Metropolis on Sunday, to mourn her death.
"This is terrible shock to all of us, such a terrible shock," says Faye Jackson. "I lover her and I miss her. I had just seen her the day before. I hate that this happened."
Regina also left behind two teenage boys who say they are going to miss her. But, she will be remembered by her family by how she touched their lives.
"Regina was a fun loving person. She was one of my favorite nieces," says Clementine Halton.
"I'm going to remember her by the way she was always joking around and playing around. And she says almost anything she thought. And I'm going to remember her that way."
Regina Jackson's funeral arrangements are pending at Pettus Funeral Home in Paducah, Kentucky. Charles Blanton's funeral arrangements are pending at Akins & Farmer Funeral Home in Metropolis, Illinois.
Cassie Davis and her 5-year-old son Will are in critical condition in a Saint Louis hospital, according to a family member. Charles McNicols remains at a local hospital.
Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.
