No injuries following Stoddard Co. plane crash

By Heartland News

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Plane flying over Stoddard County crashes in field near Bloomfield.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department, it happened Saturday morning about seven miles north of Bloomfield in a field on Highway Y.

Heartland News has learned the pilot was apparently trying to land in the field and somehow the Stinson single engine aircraft flipped on it's top.

We're told the pilot escaped serious injury, and did not need medical attention.

An investigation continues, watch Heartland News tonight for further information on this developing story.

