Union County toddler killed in tractor accident

By: Heartland News

COBDEN, IL (KFVS) - A tragic accident in Union County claims the life of a toddler.

According to Union County Deputy Coroner Phil Hileman, 3-year-old Delia Kaszubski was playing in her family's yard in rural Cobden Thursday afternoon as her dad operated a tractor in a nearby field.

Hileman says the child was suddenly missing, and as her father scanned the area for her, he did not see her right in front of the tractor and hit her.

Delia was taken to Union County Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are set. Visitation for Delia Kaszubski will be held at the Anna Rendleman-Hileman Funeral Home on Sunday, April 18 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The funeral will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anna at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

