Palin talks to women in Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Palin talks to women in Kentucky

By: The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, KY. (AP) - Sarah Palin spoke to a crowd of about 16,000 attending an evangelical Christian women's conference in Louisville Friday night.

The Courier-Journal reports the 2008 Republican candidate for vice president mixed stories of personal struggles and calls for women to be good mothers and good citizens with criticism of President Barack Obama - although she did not mention him by name.

Palin asked the women to provide a "prayer shield" to strengthen her against what she said was "deception" in the media.

She asserted that America needs to get back to its Christian roots and rejected any notion that "God should be separated from the state."

She also spoke about turning to God after learning she would have a child with Down syndrome, saying that "choosing life may not be the easiest path, but it really is the right path."

