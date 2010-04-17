Missouri shoppers can save green on "Green" appliances

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Show Me State's Green Sales Tax Holiday will kick off Monday, April 19.

People who purchase new Energy Star qualified appliances in Missouri during the holiday will save at least 4.23 percent off the purchase. Several local governments have also opted to participate in the holiday, which means some purchases are not only exempt from state sales tax, but also city, county and special district taxes as well.

Eight counties and 51 cities state wide are offering sales tax exemptions during the Green Sales Tax Holiday. Qualified appliances must have the ENERGY STAR label on it, and be among these appliances: clothes washers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and heat pumps.

The following Heartland Cities are taking part in the Missouri Green Sales Tax Holiday: Desloge, Dexter, Fredericktown, Ironton, Jackson, Perryville, and Ste. Genevieve. Ste. Genevieve County is the only Heartland county offering the exemption.

Missouri's Green Sales Tax Holiday will run through April 25.

The State of Illinois also encouraged people to go out and buy ENERGY STAR approved appliances, and they did, exhausting the rebate funds allocated for the program in less than 12 hours.

Gov. Pat Quinn talked about the program Friday at a Best Buy store in Chicago and urged consumers to take advantage of it. He warned the money would go fast, and it certainly did. The Illinois Retail Merchants' Association estimated Friday night that the money ran out by 7 p.m.

