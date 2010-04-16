McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office investigates death

By Heartland News

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the driveway of a home with a man standing over the body.

Police got a 911 call at 3:25 p.m. Friday and found a body laying in the driveway of 415 Wadesboro Road near Hardmoney.

A man was standing over the body and got into a fight with a family member, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

The man was taken to a hospital.

The word on the cause of death of the victim.

Police are still investigating.

