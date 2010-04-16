Caruthersville, other schools collect items for Fredericktown - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Caruthersville, other schools collect items for Fredericktown

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A tornado in the Spring of 2006 destroyed Caruthersville High School, and now students are using that experience to help those affected by the Fredericktown Middle School fire.

"Our hearts go out to them, we know what they're going through," said Caruthersville Middle School Principal Matt Hodges. "Our seniors have gone four years in trailers. They will have never been in a high school building, and they've done pretty good I think."

Students at Fredericktown Middle School are now in the same spot: no building, and countless lost books and supplies.

So now, Caruthersville students are planning to donate whatever they can to help Fredericktown back on its feet.

"I think it's very important since we were so fortunate when the tornado hit our community," said Caruthersville Senior Merideth Garrett. "When the tornado did hit our community, everybody chipped in and supplied whatever we needed and I think it's important to give back and always pay it forward."

"It's definitely overwhelming. When I heard about it, I tried to get something going at the high school. To my surprise, everybody knew about it, including the students, and everybody was willing to just jump in and do whatever they could to help," said Caruthersville High School teacher Charly Riney.

For Hodges, the outpouring of support shows just how generous the Caruthersville community can be.

"Having gone through something like this, you just can't help but want to try to do something to help people going through the same thing," said Hodges.

"I think it says a lot about us," Riney said.  "I think it shows that even though we don't owe somebody, we're always willing to go out of our way and help somebody."

Superintendents at Bloomfield, Sikeston, and Poplar Bluff and they have all pledged support to Fredericktown.

Jackson Middle School is holding a supply drive.  School officials are looking for things like, pencils, pens, paper, markers - basically anything students and teachers can use.

They're hoping to get enough supplies to fill a truck.  They say so far it's going really well and they're getting a lot of support.

School officials from across the Heartland say if this situation happened to them, the people of Fredericktown would be there to help.

