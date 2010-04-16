Funeral services set for Fredericktown teacher killed in crash

The crash happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 110 in Jefferson County and killed George Rollins of Fredericktown. Rollins was also a history and social studies teacher at the Fredericktown High School.

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - Family members of 29-year-old George Rollins want to make sure his school "family" could pay their final respects. That's why father-in-law Tommy Campbell says they decided to hold Rollins' visitation and funeral Monday evening.

Campbell says the family has been overwhelmed and touched by the outpouring of love and support following Rollins' death in a motorcycle wreck Wednesday.

Visitation for George Rollins will be held Monday, April 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church in Kennett. His funeral service will begin at 7 p.m.

Rollins, a Navy veteran who served in Operation Enduring Freedom, will receive full military honors.

Campbell says Rollins will be buried in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, April 20.

Rollins leaves behind his wife, Jessica and three-year-old daughter, Jaelyn.

The family is also establishing a scholarship for Fredericktown High School in Rollins' name. For more information, you can contact the Kennett National Bank at 573-888-9051.

