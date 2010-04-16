Funeral services set for Fredericktown teacher killed in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Funeral services set for Fredericktown teacher killed in crash

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

By Kathy Sweeney - bio | email

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - Family members of 29-year-old George Rollins want to make sure his school "family" could pay their final respects. That's why father-in-law Tommy Campbell says they decided to hold Rollins' visitation and funeral Monday evening.

Campbell says the family has been overwhelmed and touched by the outpouring of love and support following Rollins' death in a motorcycle wreck Wednesday.

Visitation for George Rollins will be held Monday, April 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church in Kennett.  His funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. 

Rollins, a Navy veteran who served in Operation Enduring Freedom, will receive full military honors.

Campbell says Rollins will be buried in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, April 20.

Rollins leaves behind his wife, Jessica and three-year-old daughter, Jaelyn.

The family is also establishing a scholarship for Fredericktown High School in Rollins' name.  For more information, you can contact the Kennett National Bank at 573-888-9051.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly