Chaffee area man accused of stealing more than 200 sows

By Heartland News

CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) - A Chaffee area man is accused of stealing more than 200 sows.

Dale R. Nedrow, 48, of Chaffee was charged with livestock theft in excess of $3,000 and resisting arrest.

Westlake Farms in Owensboro, KY contacted his office Wednesday, April 14, regarding missing sows from one of their contract growers in Chaffee, according to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter.

More than 200 sows were reported missing from the farm.

An investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office that the contract farmer, Dale Nedrow, had allegedly been selling the sows at a local auction for a year and a half.

Thursday, April 15, a Scott County Sheriff's investigator went to Nedrow's farm to take him into custody. As he was being escorted from the property Nedrow broke away and got a 22 caliber handgun.

The officer was able to grab the gun in a struggle but, not before Nedrow fired a shot, according Sheriff Walter.

Neither the officer or Nedrow was struck by the round fired. However, the officer did receive minor injuries to both hands.

Nedrow's was taken to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

