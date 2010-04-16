Chaffee area man accused of stealing more than 200 sows - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chaffee area man accused of stealing more than 200 sows

Dale R. Nedrow (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Dale R. Nedrow (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)

By Heartland News

CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) - A Chaffee area man is accused of stealing more than 200 sows.

Dale R. Nedrow, 48, of Chaffee was charged with livestock theft in excess of $3,000 and resisting arrest.

Westlake Farms in Owensboro, KY contacted his office Wednesday, April 14, regarding missing sows from one of their contract growers in Chaffee, according to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter.

More than 200 sows were reported missing from the farm.

An investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office that the contract farmer, Dale Nedrow, had allegedly been selling the sows at a local auction for a year and a half.

Thursday, April 15, a Scott County Sheriff's investigator went to Nedrow's farm to take him into custody. As he was being escorted from the property Nedrow broke away and got a 22 caliber handgun.

The officer was able to grab the gun in a struggle but, not before Nedrow fired a shot, according Sheriff Walter.

Neither the officer or Nedrow was struck by the round fired.  However, the officer did receive minor injuries to both hands.

Nedrow's was taken to the Scott County Jail.  His bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly