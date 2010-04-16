Farmington man killed in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Farmington man killed in crash

By Heartland News

IRON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A crash in Iron County kills a Farmington man.

The crash happened Thursday at 8 a.m. on Highway M about three miles west of Ironton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Dustin Chaney of Farmington was killed when he drove his vehicle off the right side of the road, over-corrected and flipped.

Neither Dustin Chaney or his passenger, 17-year-old Michael Chaney were wearing seat belts. The driver, Dustin, was thrown from the vehicle.

Chaney later died at the hospital.  His passenger, Michael Chaney, received minor injuries.

