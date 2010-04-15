Bill OK's deadly force to protect unborn babies

By Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A new measure passes the Missouri House allowing pregnant women to use deadly force if their unborn babies are threatened.

Whether you agree or not, some question if the law is even necessary...calling it simply a political move.

Some Missouri democrats argue a woman already has the right to protect herself if threatened.

But supporters, mostly republicans, site a recent case out of Michigan where a woman was convicted of manslaughter after killing her boyfriend for punching her pregnant belly.

The fear is what if that happens to a woman in Missouri?

"It seems so extreme", said Andrea Thomason.

It's hard for Thomason, a mother of four, to imagine.

She never even considered how she would react if someone threatened her unborn child, but she knows she'd stop at nothing to protect them.

"Anything anyone would do to try and hurt one of them, I'd automatically do what I could to stop them", said Thomason.

Tom Beardslee is a retired sheriff's deputy who now spends a lot of time teaching concealed carry classes in Benton, MO.

"I tell my students if you reasonably believe you are in imminent danger of death or physical injury you have the right to use deadly force in defense of that threat or defense of someone else in that threat", said Beardslee.

He questions the need for a new law.

"Protecting the unborn child against a deadly threat, of course you should be able to do it and I don't know if new legislation really adds anything to that", said Beardslee.

Tiffany Parrett of Cape Girardeau agrees with the point lawmakers are trying to make.

"I would do anything to keep him safe if someone was trying to harm him", said Parrett.

Even if it means deadly force.

"Any woman should be able to protect her and her unborn child. They're precious gifts from God", said Parrett.

As for a view from a legal standpoint.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle tells Heartland News, "The proposed bill is an attempt by political zealots to tinker with criminal law."

Swingle says it adds nothing to the law that isn't already there.