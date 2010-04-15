ROTC cadets gain skills on ropes course

By Julia Bruck - bio | email

MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) - Since September 11 2001, the number of Illinois Army National Guard and reserve deployments has significantly increased. Military leaders say that means those soldiers will need comparable skills to those of an active duty member.

On Thursday, some future military leaders headed to a high ropes course in Makanda, Illinois to gain some of those skills. Heartland News went along.

It is a classroom in the sky, suspended 20, 30, and 40 feet high. For SIUC Army ROTC cadets course challenges include physical, mental, and social elements.

However, before any of the cadets climb to new heights, Tim Flores with SIUC Touch of Nature and his team, tightened harnesses and safety gear. He then shared some course dos and don'ts.

"You're going to be in charge of your own safety," Flores said. "The courses are based on perceived risk and perceived risk is where you feel something dangerous may happen potentially. Perception is that. But in reality is that you are completely safe."

It is a risk easy to see as cadets make their way through several ropes challenges.

"The actually obstacles were hard to figure out how you were going to get across," Cadet Kayla Benjamin said.

Benjamin said the lessons learned on the course she will need, as she pursues a career as an army officer.

"As an officer a lot of what you face is how to solve a problem," Benjamin said. "Even harder when you are afraid and 20 feet up in the air and still be able to stay calm and solve a problem."

"To stand in front of troops and tell them going into combat you have got to be confident in yourself and skills," Sergeant First Class Joshua Lueker with SIUC Army ROTC said. "This helps them overcome their fears and develop confidence."

Those are two things a reporter can always improve on, so I put on safety gear of my own. At first, I lacked some confidence. However, with each step the challenges got easier. To leave the ropes course, I took a leap of faith and zipped down a 400-foot line.

The zip line, by far, was the scariest part of the course but most exciting. Benjamin agreed and said she looks forward to another ropes challenge.

"I want to do it again. Hopefully, I can do the third level next time," she added.

Some 60 SIUC Army ROTC cadets will tackle the ropes course challenge over a two-day period.

