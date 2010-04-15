Fire damages house near Bloomfield - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire damages house near Bloomfield

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
By Christy Hendricks

BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) - A fire seriously damaged a house near Bloomfield late Thursday morning.

The Bloomfield Fire Department responded to a fire at 20500 Highway E a few miles east of Bloomfield.

One person was in the house, but that person did make it out safely.

The person saw the electricity flickering, went upstairs, saw the fire, and then called the fire department.

The upper level of the house has serious fire damage.  The rest of the house has smoke and water damage.

Fire crews believe the fire started in the fuse box.

