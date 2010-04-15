Smithland woman killed after being hit by a car

By Heartland News

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - In western Kentucky a Smithland woman is killed after being hit by a car.

According to Kentucky State Police 72-year-old Shirley Lake stepped out in front of a car on Highway 60.

This crash happened around 9 Wednesday night in Livingston county near the McCracken County line.

State police say the driver of the car, 27-year-old Brandon Barrett, was unable to stop before hitting Lake.

