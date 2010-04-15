Motorcycle crash kills Fredericktown high school teacher

Multiple fire crews tried to save the Fredericktown Middle School during an overnight fire. Classes will likely be canceled the rest of the week for the students.

By Heartland News

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - A Fredericktown man is killed during a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County.

The crash happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 110 in Jefferson County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report 29-year-old George Rollins of Fredericktown was driving his bike north on 67 when he was cut-off by another unknown vehicle.

Rollins was forced off the left side of the road which caused him to skid and hit the cable barrier.

"We're all going to miss him," said 9th grade student, Jake Korokis. "He was a great teacher, a great coach, and a great friend."

According to the Fredericktown R-I school district Rollins was a high school social studies and history teacher. This was his second year with the district.

"He had so much to offer," said Tracie Parker. Parker teaches World and American History. "You learn a lot about somebody when you teach next door to them," she said. "The students loved to hear about his travels during his time in the service. He was a family man. He talked about his daughter all the time."

Rollins grew up in Fredericktown through fifth grade when his family moved away. He just recently returned home to teach. He was also an assistant football coach.

"They're going to miss him," said Superintendent Kelly Burlison. "We were blessed to have him in the district. He'll leave an impact on the students."

The school is organizing councilors to help students and staff deal with the loss.

Last weekend the school district was dealt another loss when their middle school was burned down.

"It's been a tough week for everyone," said Burlison. "We'll bounce back."

