Missouri High School athletes may get heads up on head injuries

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The state of Missouri wants high school athletes to have a heads up on head injuries.

A new bill would require athletes to take a cognitive pre-test before participating as well as take extra steps to prevent injured players from returning to action.

Players who receive multiple concussions in a short period of time can suffer from early onset dementia, as well as memory loss and emotional problems.

Now the state and local trainers and athletic directors want to take extra steps to keep their players safe.

"Our coaches are more educated. They know that a serious injury has to be taken seriously," said Jackson Athletic Director John Martin.

"We talk to them about all of the head injuries they could have, and things to look for when we're not there, so if there's something that happens in the weight room when we're not there, they'll know how to take care of it," said athletic trainer Jake Brooks.

Brooks is a former football player.

He suffered a couple of concussions during his playing days.

"I was on defense and went for a tackle and took at head on head collision. I stood up, and I was really dizzy, I couldn't catch my eyes on anything," he said. "I felt like my eyes were doing their own thing."

Brooks says that concussion kept him out of action for a week.

He says his trainer at the time put him through several tests to see if he suffered a concussion.

Jackson High School athletes also take pre-testing before their season starts and must pass a post test after a concussion before they are allowed to return.

That's something Martin says the trainers and coaches are adamant about.

"Our coaching staff has to be educated on when to release a student athlete because if you ask that student athlete, nine times out of ten, that kid is going to want to get back out there," he said.

Martin also says that there is new equipment, specifically for football and baseball players, that reduce the risk of concussions.

He says the district is always looking to upgrade its equipment, but says right now some of it is very expensive.

