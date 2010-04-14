Third person arrested after Fredericktown Middle School fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Third person arrested after Fredericktown Middle School fire

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the fire that destroyed the Fredericktown Middle School over the weekend.

Two juveniles already face charges in connection with the fire.

Fredericktown Middle School students will finish their school year at the Calvary Temple Church after the school burned down over the weekend.

Calvary Temple Church is on Highway 72 just down the road from the school's administrative office.

Classes start again Monday morning for 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.

The school will operate by the same schedule, but individual student's schedules will be altered slightly.

The students and teachers will meet with the principal to discuss procedures once they get into the school.

This is a temporary site in order to get classes going quickly. 

The school is still waiting to hear about MAP testing.

Another site for next year will be chosen.

The school is considering the old Brown Shoe building or the old Wal-Mart building to use as a site for the next school year.

