Off-duty postal worker hits a cleanup crew worker, charged with DUI

By Carly O'Keefe

CHESTER, IL (KFVS) - An off-duty postal worker faces a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol after hitting a cleanup worker along a Randolph County road.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Fred Frederking, it happened Friday night on Illinois Route 150 near Chester. Frederking says 53-year-old David Favier, a rural postal delivery driver, drove his personal vehicle thru the area and hit a worker along the side of the road.

According to co-workers, that worker was Vernell's Interstate employee, 24-year-old Rosendo Martinez. Co-workers say Martinez stood on the side of route 150 flagging cars to slow or stop before an accident clean up zone ahead. But his sign wasn't the only warning drivers had to slow down.

"We had safety cones, signs, lights, reflective gear, I don't know what else we could have put up," said Randy Sellars, owner of Vernell's Interstate Service. "He still got run over."

At approximately 7:50, police say a jeep driven by 53-year-old David Favier of Chester ignored all of those signs and hit Martinez; which Vernell's owner Randy Sellars says is a first in his company's 46 years in business.

"We've had a few brushes, where their clothes have been brushed, but this is the first time we've ever had anyone underneath a car," Sellars said. "He was hit into the ditch and the jeep ran over him again... I'm just thankful it wasn't a fatality."

Martinez was taken to Chester Memorial Hospital and later transported by ambulance to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

"The whole left side was bruised like somebody hit him with a ball bat. His ribs his arms his legs, you can still see a tire bruise across his chest," said Sellars.

Favier is charged with aggravated DUI. Sellars would like to see him charged under Scott's Law or Shib's Law which protect police, fire and road crews; but currently, tow truck operators and cleanup crews do not have the same protection under the law.

"That's where we get left on the side of the road," said Sellars.

