Man on battery-powered scooter accused of plywood theft

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - Police arrested a West Frankfort man for allegedly stealing plywood using a battery-powered mobility scooter.

Employees of Stotlar Lumber in West Frankfort noticed 19 pieces of plywood were missing from an outdoor lumber yard when the business opened Monday morning, according to West Frankfort Police Chief Jeff Tharp.

Then, a concerned citizen called police to tell them about lumber sitting outside a hi-rise housing complex in town.

That led investigators to 54-year-old Roger Zettler of West Frankfort, a resident of the hi-rise.

Tharp says Zettler transported two to three pieces of plywood at a time using a limited mobility scooter.

Zettler is now charged with burglary. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

