Two horses found running wild in Williamson Co., IL

By Heartland News

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of two horses found wandering loose.

Two young paint mares have been captured after running loose around Whiteash for about four weeks.

The horses were found near Prosperity Road, deputies are not sure if they escaped or were abandoned.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says while running loose, the horses damaged homeowners' property, put cars and drivers at risk by walking in the road and were at risk of injuring themselves or being killed by predatory animals.

A landowner helped coax the horses into a confined area making it easier for deputies to load the horses into a trailer and take them somewhere safe.

Because of the downturn in the economy, Vick says abandonment of animals has increased. Animal abandonment is considered a criminal act.

The Sheriff's Office is trying to find the owner of the horses. If you own these horses or know who does, call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.

