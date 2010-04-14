New, old Cape Girardeau mayors bust out in Guns n' Roses song

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city government has completed one of the largest shake-ups in recent years. At least one out-going city leader went out with a song.

Harry Rediger is officially now mayor of Cape Girardeau after an initiation ceremony Tuesday night.

It was an event at the SEMO River Campus atrium called "Passing the Gavel" in which the city commended former Mayor Jay Knudtson for eight years of service.

Then, Knudtson was supposed to pass along the gavel used at city council meetings to new Mayor Rediger.

There was only one problem, Knudtson never used a gavel, so instead, he and Rediger joined together in a song that is Knudtson's idea of what Cape Girardeau is "Paradise City" by Guns n' Roses.

The city also recognized council members Charlie Herbst and Marcia Ritter for eight years of service to Cape Girardeau. But, as far as we know they did not sing a Guns n' Roses song.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.