Malden woman admits to forging college admissions documents

By Zakk Gammon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - For most people, getting into college is a big accomplishment. Southeast Missouri State University freshman Carol Meyer says she's proud of her hard work. So when she heard 22-year-old Danielle Feagin lied on her transcripts, she was pretty upset.

"It makes me a little angry," Meyer said. "We all work our butts off here and for someone to make stuff up and lie about it... There's no reason to lie."

Feagin took the phony admission papers, allegedly from Three Rivers Community College, to Southeast last August, according to the probable cause statement.

Feagin admitted Monday that she forged her transcript from Three Rivers Community College when applying for admission at Southeast Missouri State University.

Her admission papers showed she had a perfect 4.0 GPA and 89 credit hours. However, when an admissions counselor began looking over Feagin's paperwork, she noticed something wasn't quite right.

Debbie Below, Southeast Missouri State University Vice President for Enrollment Management & Director of Admissions, says that's when her office gave Three Rivers Community College a call.

"Schools keep records to document whether or not transcripts were requested and so that's what we did in this case," said Below.

As it turns out, Feagin only had a 2.4 GPA and 37 hours. Apparently the counselor knew it was a fake because it was missing a water mark and had the wrong person's signature on it.

"I think it's pretty bad," said Sophomore Brooke Demonia. "I wouldn't let her into the school if she couldn't tell the truth in the first place."

Below says this is a pretty uncommon thing. In fact, she says this is the first time it's ever happened at Southeast Missouri State.

"I can't remember a time that we've received a transcript that was intentionally falsified," Below said. "People are basically honest...It's not something we're terribly concerned about happening again."

Meyer says she hopes this serves as a lesson for future students.

"If you don't work for it, you don't deserve it," she said.

According to Missouri Courts, forgery is a Class "C" felony. Feagin will be sentenced May 24.

