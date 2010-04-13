Cape Girardeau City Council to discuss casino proposal

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a special session Thursday night to discuss designating a preferred developer for a potential casino in town.

Check out our archive of stories on the Isle of Capri casino in Cape Girardeau.

Check out our archive of stories on the proposed Cape Girardeau casino.

By Holly Brantley - email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - In just two weeks, city leaders in Cape will have to decide whether or not a riverfront casino is a good move for the city.

This as a new mayor and two city council members step in.

Mayor Harry Rediger says he feels the council will probably pursue further discussion with the latest party to show interest, a developer out of St. Louis. A study session next Monday will take an in depth look at the issue. Before the latest party from St. Louis, two local businessmen showed interest in bringing a casino to Cape.

Mayor Harry Rediger says to keep cape afloat economically, bringing in new business is key. A riverfront casino could be a big boost.

"In my opinion, I think the council will decide to go ahead with a letter to the gaming commission for further discussion with the latest developer," said Rediger. "We will have a discussion about it Monday and make a final decision then."

Meg Davis-Proffer is the new council member for Ward 2.

"This is just one of those things we really need to study and weight the pros and cons," said Davis-Proffer.

"We need to look at both sides and make the best decision for Cape," said Kathy Swan, the new member for Ward 6.

"We are very early on," said Rediger.

Very early on, yet this does mean the new council is diving into the casino issue and opening doors not only for this developer but others to bring a casino to Cape. Meanwhile, the casino is just one of the things taking priority for the council.

"I believe in the DREAM initiative," said Davis-Proffer. "Downtown, there's a lot I want to do in Ward 2."

"We are in the process of bringing community college course work to the county," said Swan. "Otherwise, the economy is the challenge.

Look for more details about the council's plans after the meeting next Monday.

