Mayfield, KY man accused of burglary turns himself in

By Heartland News

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield man accused of burglarizing a home turned himself in to police Tuesday.

Officers were searching for a Mayfield man accused of burglarizing a home on State Route 384 over the weekend.

Tienne L. England is accused of burglary in the second degree, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

