Cape Girardeau man who wrapped self in plastic, threatened to kill wife pleads guilty

A man who admits to wrapping himself in plastic, flashing a knife, and threatening to kill his wife was sentenced Monday.

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday morning after wrapping himself in plastic, writing names on knives, and threatening to kill his wife.

Joshua David Wright, 23, waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty to domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers say Wright wrapped himself in trash bags, grocery sacks and pink plastic wrap.

He allegedly told his wife he didn't want to get any blood on himself after he killed her.

His wife told police when she got home March 9, she found her husband wrapped in plastic bags from his neck to his feet.

The victim says Joshua Wright displayed a knife with her name written on the blade and a second knife with her ex-boyfriend's name on it.

The victim says Wright saw her eating lunch at a cafe with her ex-boyfriend on March 9 and became upset.

She says he started yelling, spitting and punching her in the car when she asked him to get out and go to his parents' house. She says then she ran some errands with her mother and came back home to find the door locked and all the window shades in the house up, both of which she found odd. That's when she says she and her mother saw Wright sitting on the couch wrapped in plastic, according to the probable cause statement.

She says Wright had a black trash bag from the neck to the waist, a smaller white trash bag from the waist to the mid knees, each leg wrapped in pink Saran wrap and shoes wrapped in Wal-Mart bags.

Investigators say Wright denied wrapping himself in plastic or threatening his wife when he was arrested. He did admit to writing on the knives, according to the probable cause statement.

Wright was released from jail, but must stay away from his wife, drinking any alcohol and drug use. His sentencing is set for May 10.

Read the entire probable cause statement.

