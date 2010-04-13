Suspect sought in Murphysboro homicide investigation

By Arnold Wyrick - bio | email

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Autopsy results show a man found dead in a Murphysboro yard early Tuesday morning died of a single gunshot wound.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday a Murphysboro Police officer found 44-year-old Roger Cole's body laying alongside Apple Lane.

"The officer saw a person laying in the grassy area," said Murphysboro Chief of Police Jeff Bock. "The officer thought the person might be in need of medical attention."

"The officer discovered the person was deceased and that the person had been shot."

Police sealed off the intersection of South 19th Street and Apple Lane and began gathering evidence from a nearby house.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday police found the victim's van sitting in an alleyway about a block from where they found Cole's body.

Neighbors living nearby described what they saw.

"It was scary, believe you me it was scary," said Sandy Rogers of Murphysboro. "One of the policemen had plastic gloves on, grabbed a hold of his leg and he had him with his shoulders and turned him over. And when they moved that towel I seen that he was a black man, and he didn't have no hair. It was kind of like he was bald, but he looked fairly young."

Now police are hoping someone will come forward with the information they need to track down who killed Roger Cole.

Cole had recently started a transportation business taking people from Carbondale and Murphysboro, to work at the Gilster Mary Lee plant in Chester.

"He was real excited about how good the business was going. And he was excited about the future for him and his family. It's going to be tough explaining to his kids how he died," said Robert Cole, the victim's brother.

Jackson County Coroner Dr. Thomas Kupferer says the gunshot injury resulted in massive blood lose as the cause of Cole's death. Toxicology tests were sent off to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

The Illinois State Police crime unit is also investigating.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.