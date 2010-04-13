Brothers charged after high speed chase, drugs found

Police arrest a second suspect after he showed up at the scene and officer found drugs in his car.

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police arrested two men after a high speed chase through Cape Girardeau Tuesday morning.

Jimmy Allen Maglone, 30, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, fail to yield to emergency vehicle, resisting arrest, assault 1st degree, burglary 1st degree, leaving the scene of an accident, and felony driving while suspended. His bond is set at $125,000.

Cape Girardeau Police were conducting an undercover drug sting at Capaha Park when a suspect driving a white Dodge Ram pickup took off about 9:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason Selzer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

During the short chase the driver of the truck took out a city street sign on Perry and damaged the drive-through window of Ken's Cleaners.

The chase proceeded through south Cape where witnesses say the suspect hit at least one parked car on Bloomfield Road.

Selzer says the man abandoned the truck on Benton Street, took off on foot, and broke into a house on the 300 block of South Pacific. Police arrested the man on Pacific Street.

Police searched the truck and found drugs.

Police arrested the man's brother who showed up at the scene after the chase ended. Police searched the second vehicle and found more drugs. John Elvis Maglone, 28, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His bond is set at $50,000.

