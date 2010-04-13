Brothers charged after high speed chase, drugs found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brothers charged after high speed chase, drugs found

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Police arrest the first suspect after a high speed chase. Police arrest the first suspect after a high speed chase.
Police arrest a second suspect after he showed up at the scene and officer found drugs in his car. Police arrest a second suspect after he showed up at the scene and officer found drugs in his car.
Police found drugs in the second suspect's car. Police found drugs in the second suspect's car.
Jimmy Allen Maglone (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Dept.) Jimmy Allen Maglone (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Dept.)
John Elvis Maglone (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Dept.) John Elvis Maglone (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Dept.)

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police arrested two men after a high speed chase through Cape Girardeau Tuesday morning.

Jimmy Allen Maglone, 30, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, fail to yield to emergency vehicle, resisting arrest, assault 1st degree, burglary 1st degree, leaving the scene of an accident, and felony driving while suspended.  His bond is set at $125,000.

Cape Girardeau Police were conducting an undercover drug sting at Capaha Park when a suspect driving a white Dodge Ram pickup took off about 9:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason Selzer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

During the short chase the driver of the truck took out a city street sign on Perry and damaged the drive-through window of Ken's Cleaners.

The chase proceeded through south Cape where witnesses say the suspect hit at least one parked car on Bloomfield Road.

Selzer says the man abandoned the truck on Benton Street, took off on foot, and broke into a house on the 300 block of South Pacific.  Police arrested the man on Pacific Street.

Police searched the truck and found drugs.

Police arrested the man's brother who showed up at the scene after the chase ended.  Police searched the second vehicle and found more drugs.  John Elvis Maglone, 28, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.  His bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly