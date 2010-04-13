Home destroyed in overnight fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Home destroyed in overnight fire - mother, 3 children & boyfriend not home

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A family has lost all of their possessions and the roof over their heads after a fire tore through their mobile home.

No one was home at the time and there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

A family member says a mother, three children ages four, five and seven and a boyfriend all lived in the home.

The fire destroyed the mobile home at a trailer park just off of Highway 177 about a mile from the Proctor and Gamble plant.

Firefighters got the call of the blaze shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived the fire had also spread to a nearby shed.

Investigators are still looking for a cause.

