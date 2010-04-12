Fire destroys home in Poplar Bluff, MO

By Heartland News

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A home in Poplar Bluff was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the home around midnight. When they arrived at the home on Highway 53, the house was in flames.

A fire department spokesman says it appeared the home was being remodeled and he thought it was empty.

Crews are not sure at this time how the fire started, but no one was injured.

