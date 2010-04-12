Weekend retreat for those affected by cancer

By Stephanie Byars - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Hospital's Regional Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society work together for the 'We Can Weekend."

The weekend retreat is a 27 year tradition for those coping with all kind of cancer. The latest get-together will be held at the YMCA of the Ozarks near Potosi, Missouri in May of 2010. It's an opportunity for cancer survivors and their families from across southern Missouri to provide support for one another.

Charlotte Kasten will be attending "We Can Weekend" for the 4th year this May. She goes each summer with her husband, Clyde and their kids and grandchildren. Kasten says the support she gets from others, along with the support of her family, and her faith, have got her through the tough times.

"The people are just neat to meet and you get to know them very well," Kasten said. "You can write letters, call and talk to them."

"We Can Weekend" isn't just for survivors. Those who have been through the fight with them, like Charlotte's husband Clyde, also get support.

"It's great to get together," said Clyde Kasten. "See how people handled going through cancer and the general theme is prayer is a big thing" he says.

The Kasten's say there are fun times and inspirational times. Now they're helping other families through all those times.

"This year we'll be a host family so we'll be showing others around, getting them situated," Clyde said.

"If they have trouble coping with their kind of cancer maybe we can help them through it," Charlotte said.

This year's "We Can Weekend" will be held May 21 to 23. Again, it's for those dealing with any type of cancer.

If you are interested in attending the event you can call Southeast Hospital to find out more.

