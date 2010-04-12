Local inmate missing almost two years found in Kansas

By Heartland News

HICKORY, KY (KFVS) - A western Kentucky inmate who escaped from prison almost two years ago is finally back in police custody.

James R. Allgood, who walked away from his work detail at Lyon County High School on July 17, 2008, was captured in Hiawatha, Kansas on Saturday. According to Kentucky State Police, Allgood was caught while authorities were investigating a report of a stolen SUV. When police spotted Allgood, he ran away, but was caught by Hiawatha police later that evening.

Once returned to Kentucky, state police said Allgood will face charges of escape, theft and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

