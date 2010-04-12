Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing daughter's boyfriend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing daughter's boyfriend

David Fugate (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department) David Fugate (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)

By Heartland News

HOUSE SPRINGS, MO (KFVS) - A Cedar Hill man was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting and killing his daughter's boyfriend.

Jefferson County Sheriff Glenn Boyer says deputies went to the house on the 5600 block of Ruth Drive in House Springs, MO at about 11:13 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, Michael D. Crutchfield, 22, lying in the road of Ruth Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Boyer, witnesses say David R. Fugate, 48, went to the home to pick up his daughter. The daughter told Fugate that Crutchfield, her boyfriend, had assaulted her.  After an argument, Fugate took a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and allegedly shot Crutchfield several times.

Fugate was booked at the Jefferson County Jail on Monday and warrants were issued for second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

