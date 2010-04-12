Benton, MO man arrested after meth items found in home, dog pen

By Heartland News

BENTON, MO (KFVS) - A Benton man was arrested on drug charges after items used to make meth were found in his home and in an empty dog pen by the home.

Jeremy Gray, 40, agreed to let deputies search his home. Sheriff Rick Walter says that deputies found precursors used to make meth including: lithium strips, syringes, cold packs, Coleman fuel, tubing and burnt aluminum foil.

Gray was charged with making a controlled substance, possession of meth precursors with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $150,000 cash.

Walter says this was the 15th meth lab his office found this year.

