18 year old killed in weekend crash near Mt. Vernon

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Amanda N. Peyton (Source: Newell Funeral Home) Amanda N. Peyton (Source: Newell Funeral Home)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A high school senior was killed in a car wreck Saturday afternoon in rural Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Jefferson County dispatch received a 911 call at 12:32 p.m. Saturday about a female trapped under a vehicle on Davis Road about 1/4 mile west of Triton Lane, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Amanda N. Peyton, 18, of Belle Rive, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver of the car was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with injuries.

The Jefferson Fire Protection District, Waltonville Fire Department, Litton's Ambulance and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.

Peyton was a senior at Mt. Vernon Township High School.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 9 p.m. at Newell Funeral Home in Mount Vernon.

Funeral services for Peyton will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday April 13, 2010 at Newell Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Richardson Hill Cemetery in Dahlgren, IL.

