95 year old killed, one injured in tanker crash near Lake of Egypt

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
By Julia Bruck & Heartland News

LAKE OF EGYPT, IL (KFVS) - Traffic is moving smoothly once again, after a deadly crash shut down part of Illinois Route 148 for most of Monday.

Investigators with the Illinois State Police said 95-year-old Raymond Gee of Marion died in the crash.  Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators said Gee did not stop at a Route 37 and 148 interchange shortly after 9 a.m. A semi tanker filled with gas traveling down 148 hit Gee's minivan. The driver of tanker received only minor injuries.

Troopers said the tanker was carrying about 6,000 gallons of fuel.  Some of that gas was slowly leaked from the tanker.  The environmental protection agency helped to clean up the area.

The Marion Fire Department, Lake of Egypt Fire and Ambulance Department, emergency management from Williamson County, Illinois State Police, and Environmental Protection Agency responded to the crash.

