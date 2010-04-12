Father arrested after young child found sitting in road - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Father arrested after young child found sitting in road

Jeremy W. Earnheart (Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Department) Jeremy W. Earnheart (Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Department)

By Heartland News

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Malden father faces charges after his young child was found sitting alone in a road.

A Malden resident was driving down Bernard Road when he saw a pack of dogs, according to the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office.  As he got closer he saw a small child sitting in the road. The man then called the Malden Police Department.

After investigating, the sheriff's office and Malden Police Department found the father. They also found drugs, drug paraphernalia and part of a meth lab inside of his home at 41870 Bernard Road.

The child's father, Jeremy W. Earnheart, was arrested and charged with endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance, making or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, making or producing and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Earnheart's bond was set at $150,000.  His trial is set for April 13.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

