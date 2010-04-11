Illinois program keeps new mommies out of prison - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois program keeps new mommies out of prison

By Heartland News

DECATUR, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Department of Corrections officials say a Decatur prison program may be the key to keeping new moms out of prison.

It's a program at the Decatur Correctional Center program that allows female inmates to keep their babies with them in prison. IDOC Director Michael Randle says the program curbs the number of inmates who return to prison.

He says of the 25 offenders that have gone through the program, none have gone back behind bars.

Prison officials say the program is designed to serve women who will be released by the time their children reach 2 years old. The program is in its third year and took seven years to develop.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

