Teen injured in rollover wreck near Hayti

By Heartland News

HAYTI, MO (KFVS) - A Pemiscot County teenager is injured in a car wreck in Friday night.

It happened on East Outer Road just two miles north of Hayti around 9:15 Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Nathan Carter of Hayti tried to pass another vehicle and ran off the left side of the road. That's when police his car hit a cable barrier and overturned.

Carter was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

