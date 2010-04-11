Hiker falls, seriously injured at Giant City State Park

By Heartland News

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A man is rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a fall at Giant City State Park.

It happened around 6:00 Saturday night. Police say an 18-year-old hiker jumped over a crevasse at the Devil's Stand Table rock formation in the state park, lost his balance and fell about 60 feet onto rocks below.

Police and paramedics carried the injured hiker to safety on a stretcher.

The teen was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital to be treated for those injuries. No word on his condition.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.