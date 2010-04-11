Two juveniles now in custody after fire destroys school

The Fredericktown community is reeling after learning two juveniles are in custody in connection with the fire that destroyed the middle school.

By Holly Brantley - email

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) – Authorities now say two juveniles are in custody after a fire destroyed Fredericktown's Middle School. The blaze started late Saturday night.

The building is a total loss, and will likely mean 6th, 7th, and 8th graders will not have class until next week. All other students will be in class.

The blaze has saddened the community.

"When I think of it, I think of what it would've been like if we were in class," said 8th grader, Raeleigh Matthews.

It's a building many like Julie Bales feel a connection to. Bales teaches 7th grade and her husband is the band directory. Her two children, Mason and Madison also go to school at Fredericktown Middle School.

"It's affected the whole family and many families in Madison County," said Bales.

"We put a lot of money into this building," said Superintendent, Dr. Kelly Burlison. "We have 450 kids, and right now we have to find a place for them. Several places have offered buildings. We'll be sorting that out first thing."

The building used to be the high school. Many gathered near the school grounds through the day Sunday for a closer look.

