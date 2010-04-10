Police: Christopher man attacks four women

By Arnold Wyrick - bio | email

CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) - Police say a Franklin County man attacked four young woman on Thursday night.

Police in Christopher, Illinois say the alleged attack happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

"We got a call about a fight between a man and four women, downtown on East Market Street," said Andrew Trogolo with the Christopher Police Department. "When our officer arrived on the scene a group of men were holding the suspect on the ground."

But, police say 21-year-old Brian Brown of Christopher began to fight with them when they tried to take him into custody.

"He became combative with our officer and had to be tasered to subdue him," Officer Trogolo said.

The victims in the alleged attack ranged in age from 16 to 22. Police believe the attack was in retaliation for an earlier incident Thursday night between the suspect and victims.

"He went to the parking lot there on East Market Street looking for one of the females he had argued with earlier," Trogolo said. "When he found her he attacker her, striking her in her face and biting her numerous times."

"He then turned his attention on some of her friends who were there, biting them and striking them several times," Trogolo said.

Police say Brown's aggressive behavior continued once they got him to the police department.

"He became verbally combative and threatened to bite us," Trogolo said. "At that point he was placed in additional restraints and a protective hood was placed over his face to prevent him from being able to attack our officers."

Brown faces two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail. His bail is set at $300,000.

