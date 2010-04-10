Marion, IL man sentenced for robbing bank

by Heartland News

MURHPYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - According to U.S. Attorney Courtney Cox, 37-year-old Frederick Goosby will spend 16 years behind bars and three years supervised release.

Goosby pled guilty to robbing the First National Bank and Trust of Murphysboro in August, 2009.

He's also ordered to pay $3,700 restitution to the bank.

Because Goosby was on supervised release for a previous federal drug conviction at the time of the robbery, he will also serve a three year sentence consecutive to the 16 years for the robbery.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.