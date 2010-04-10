Two arrested for allegedly stealing chemical to make meth

By Heartland News

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Two Herrin men face charges in Saline County after police say they tried to steal a chemical used to make methamphetamine.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, 54-year-old Frank McCree and 39-year-old Clinton Crabtree tried to steal anhydrous ammonia from a tank from a local fertilizer dealer Thursday night.

Two saline county deputies were staking out the area and reportedly caught the McCree and Crabtree in the act.

Both men now face multiple drug charges.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights Reserved.